Eleanor M. Brown
0 entries

Eleanor M. Brown

  • 0

BROWN, Eleanor M., 91, of Cato, died Jan. 13, 2020. There will be no calling hours. Services will be private. Audioun Funeral Home LLC has charge of arrangements.

Tags

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News