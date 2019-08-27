{{featured_button_text}}

RILEY, Elinor S., 94, of Sennett, died on Aug. 26, 2019. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn, and are incomplete at this time. Donations in Elinor’s name may be made to the Sennett Federated Church, 7777 Weedsport-Sennett Road, Auburn, NY 13021.

