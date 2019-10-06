{{featured_button_text}}

SCHWARTZ, Elizabeth “Betty” R. Schwartz, 1 Thornton Ave., Auburn, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Matthew House. Funeral arrangements are pending with Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc. 84 South St. Auburn, NY.

