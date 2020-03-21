Elizabeth 'Georgie' Dennis

You have free articles remaining.
DENNIS, Elizabeth "Georgie," 84, of Port Byron, died March 18, 2020. No public calling hours. A graveside service at 1 p.m. Monday in Hornell Rural Cemetery. Celebration of life at a later date. Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, has charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Dennis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.