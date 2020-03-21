Elizabeth 'Georgie' Dennis
DENNIS, Elizabeth "Georgie," 84, of Port Byron, died March 18, 2020. No public calling hours. A graveside service at 1 p.m. Monday in Hornell Rural Cemetery. Celebration of life at a later date. Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, has charge of arrangements.

