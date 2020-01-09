FIORENZO, Ellen D., 56, of Auburn, passed away on Jan. 4, 2020. Private services at the convenience of the family, with burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Donations to Nick’s Ride, 12 South St., Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.
