{{featured_button_text}}

FIORENZO, Ellen D., 56, of Auburn, passed away on Jan. 4, 2020. Private services at the convenience of the family, with burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Donations to Nick’s Ride, 12 South St., Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. 

To plant a tree in memory of Ellen Fiorenzo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments