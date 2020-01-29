Elwood C. Zmarthie
0 entries

Elwood C. Zmarthie

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ZMARTHIE, Elwood C., 100, of Auburn, passed away Jan. 26, 2020. A memorial service will be held in the spring. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

To plant a tree in memory of Elwood Zmarthie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News