HALL, Emmitt R., 101, of Moravia and Locke, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Services at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in St. Patrick's Church, Moravia. Calling hours 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia.

