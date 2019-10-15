{{featured_button_text}}

KEOUGH, Eric P., 54, of Auburn, passed away on Oct. 12, 2019. Calling hours from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Friday in Sacred Heart Church, Auburn. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Donations to Hospice of the Finger Lakes.

Tags

Load comments