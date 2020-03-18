Ethel L. Mutchler

You have free articles remaining.
MUTCHLER, Ethel L., 92, of Scipio Center, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020. There will be a memorial service set at a later time and date. Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, is in charge of the arrangements.
