Ethel L. Mutchler

MUTCHLER, Ethel L., 92, of Scipio Center, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020. There will be a memorial service set at a later time and date. Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, is in charge of the arrangements.

