Eugene F. Seacor

SEACOR, Eugene F., 69, of Canandaigua, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Funeral services at noon Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Burial in Fort Hill Cemetery. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Contributions to Canandaigua Medical Center Building 7-B 400 Fort Hill Ave., Canandaigua, NY 14424.