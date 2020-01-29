Eugene F. Seacor
Eugene F. Seacor

SEACOR, Eugene F., 69, of Canandaigua, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Funeral services at noon Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Burial in Fort Hill Cemetery. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Contributions to Canandaigua Medical Center Building 7-B 400 Fort Hill Ave., Canandaigua, NY 14424.

Service information

Jan 29
Calling Hours
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home,LLC
42 East Genesee Street
Auburn, NY 13021
Jan 30
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 30, 2020
12:00PM
Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home,LLC
42 East Genesee Street
Auburn, NY 13021
