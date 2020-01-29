Eugene F. Seacor

You have free articles remaining.
SEACOR, Eugene F., 69, of Canandaigua, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Funeral services at noon Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Burial in Fort Hill Cemetery. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Contributions to Canandaigua Medical Center Building 7-B 400 Fort Hill Ave., Canandaigua, NY 14424.
