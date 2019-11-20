DONOFRIO, Eugene “Gene” J., 91, of Auburn, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in St. Mary’s Church. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. (today) Wednesday at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn. Contributions may be made in memory of Gene to the charity of one’s choice.
To send flowers to the family of Eugene Donofrio, please visit Tribute Store.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.