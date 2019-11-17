{{featured_button_text}}

DONOFRIO, Eugene "Gene" J., 91, of VanAnden St., died Friday, Nov. 15, at the Commons on St. Anthony. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 in St. Mary's Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.

