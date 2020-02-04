Eugene R. Heath

You have free articles remaining.
HEATH, Eugene R., 84, of Union Springs, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA, St. Jude Children's Hospital or the Shriners Hospital for Children.
