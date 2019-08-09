HEARN, Eugenia M., 86, passed away Aug. 7, 2019. Calling hours from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday in St. Alphonsus Church, Auburn.
