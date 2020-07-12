Evelyn Johns
JOHNS, Evelyn, 71, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly July 7. A memorial service and calling hours will be held at a future date and a time that will be announced. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

