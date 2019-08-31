MATHEWS, Florence L., 95, of Cato, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Calling hours from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. A private graveside service for the immediate family at a later date. Donations to the Weedsport Ambulance Fund, 8892 South St., Weedsport, NY 13166 or the Cato Fire Department, P.O. Box 252, Cato, NY 13033.
