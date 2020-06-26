You are the owner of this article.
Florence Marie (Savarese) Roberts
Florence Marie (Savarese) Roberts

ROBERTS, Florence Marie (Savarese), 89, of Auburn, went home to the Lord peacefully, on June 24, 2020. Private services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being conducted by Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark St., Auburn.

