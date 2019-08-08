{{featured_button_text}}

GODFREY Jr., Floyd H., 77, of Auburn, passed away Aug. 6, 2019. Calling hours 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn; a memorial service to follow at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Private burial Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Elbridge. Contributions: 174th TAC FTR WG, Memorial Fund, C/O 174th Alumni Association, 6001 E. Molloy Road, Syracuse, NY 13211-7099, or Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York.

