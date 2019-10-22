{{featured_button_text}}

PETTIGRASS, Francis "Cheech," 89, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Services at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Mary’s Church. A calling hour from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. this Friday at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

