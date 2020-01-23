Francis J. 'Frank' Guariglia

GUARIGLIA, Francis J. “Frank," 91, of Auburn, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Calling hours from 8:30 till 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, in St. Francis of Assisi Church. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Contributions to St. Jude Research and Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Scleroderma Tri State Inc. Chapter, 59 Front St., Binghamton, NY 13905. Arrangements with Plis Funeral Home.