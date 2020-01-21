GUARIGLIA, Francis J., 91, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Calling hours from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Friday with a funeral Mass to follow in St. Francis of Assisi Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.
Francis J. Guariglia
