Francis J. Guariglia
Francis J. Guariglia

GUARIGLIA, Francis J., 91, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Calling hours from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Friday with a funeral Mass to follow in St. Francis of Assisi Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.

