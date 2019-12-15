HOGAN, Francis Joseph "Joe", 53, passed away on Dec. 12, 2019. Calling hours will from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Higgins and Bonner Echo Lake Funeral Home in Westfield, N.J. A Mass of Christian burial at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in The Catholic Church of the Holy Trinity in Westfield, N.J. A private family burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Auburn, N.Y. Contributions to Tyburn Academy, 17 Clymer St., Auburn, NY 13021.
