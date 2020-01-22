Frank A. Greene
GREENE, Frank A., 95, of Auburn, passed away Jan. 18, 2020. Memorial service in the spring with burial in Fort Hill Cemetery. Donations to LaBuff Cole American Legion Post 911 Scholarship Fund. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

