Frank D. Kellogg Sr.

KELLOGG, Frank D. Sr., 68, died Sunday, March 20, 2021 at his home in Red Creek. Local arrangements are through the Cheche Funeral Home 1778 Clark Street, Auburn and are incomplete at this time.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.