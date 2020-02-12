Frank M. Emmi
Frank M. Emmi

EMMI, Frank M., 96, of Auburn, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Francis Church; burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Calling honors from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.

Service information

Feb 12
Visitation
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Cheche Funeral Home Inc.
1778 Clark Street Road
Auburn, NY 13021
Feb 13
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, February 13, 2020
11:00AM
Saint Francis Church
299 Clark Street
Auburn, NY 13021
