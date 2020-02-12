Frank M. Emmi

You have free articles remaining.
EMMI, Frank M., 96, of Auburn, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Francis Church; burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Calling honors from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.
Service information
Feb 12
Visitation
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
4:00PM-7:00PM
Cheche Funeral Home Inc.
1778 Clark Street Road
Auburn, NY 13021
1778 Clark Street Road
Auburn, NY 13021
Feb 13
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, February 13, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Saint Francis Church
299 Clark Street
Auburn, NY 13021
299 Clark Street
Auburn, NY 13021
