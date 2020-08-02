Franklin R. Lago

LAGO, Franklin Ray, 57, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Auburn Community Hospital following an extended illness. Funeral arrangements for Franklin will be handled by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road., Auburn, and are incomplete at this time.
