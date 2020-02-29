Frederick E. Monroe
0 entries

Frederick E. Monroe

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MONROE, Frederick E., 88, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Auburn. Memorial contributions to the Hartwick Seminary Cemetery Association, 4773 NY-28, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

To send flowers to the family of Frederick Monroe, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 4
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
10:30AM
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY 13021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Frederick's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News