Frederick E. Monroe

MONROE, Frederick E., 88, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Auburn. Memorial contributions to the Hartwick Seminary Cemetery Association, 4773 NY-28, Cooperstown, NY 13326.
