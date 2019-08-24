DZIUBA, Frederick J., 79, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Calling hours from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 27, in the Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 3360 E. Genesee St., Auburn; services to follow at noon, with a luncheon provided. Donations to the Auburn Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.
