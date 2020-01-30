NYE, Gail, 63, of Union Springs, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Memorial service at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Visitation held prior from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Donations to the Fleming Fire Department #2, 5024 NY 34, Auburn, NY 13021 or Sons of the American Legion Post 1107, 8 Schobey St., Union Springs, NY 13160.