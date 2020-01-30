Gail Nye
0 entries

Gail Nye

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NYE, Gail, 63, of Union Springs, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Memorial service at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Visitation held prior from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Donations to the Fleming Fire Department #2, 5024 NY 34, Auburn, NY 13021 or Sons of the American Legion Post 1107, 8 Schobey St., Union Springs, NY 13160.

To send flowers to the family of Gail Nye, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
4:00PM-5:30PM
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY 13021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Gail's Visitation begins.
Jan 31
Memorial Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
5:30PM
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY 13021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Gail's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News