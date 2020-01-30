You have free articles remaining.
NYE, Gail, 63, of Union Springs, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Memorial service at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Visitation held prior from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Donations to the Fleming Fire Department #2, 5024 NY 34, Auburn, NY 13021 or Sons of the American Legion Post 1107, 8 Schobey St., Union Springs, NY 13160.
To send flowers to the family of Gail Nye, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
4:00PM-5:30PM
4:00PM-5:30PM
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY 13021
197 South Street
Auburn, NY 13021
Guaranteed delivery before Gail's Visitation begins.
Jan 31
Memorial Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
5:30PM
5:30PM
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY 13021
197 South Street
Auburn, NY 13021
Guaranteed delivery before Gail's Memorial Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.