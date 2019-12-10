{{featured_button_text}}

RUSTON, Garrett, 32, of Canandaigua, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn, and are incomplete at this time.

To plant a tree in memory of Garrett Ruston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Tags

Load comments