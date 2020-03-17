Gary (Houston) Donald Stott
Respectively, we have been advised to postpone until further notice the planned calling hours and funeral Mass for Gary Stott on Saturday, March 21, in Our Lady of the Snow Church in Weedport. We appreciate your understanding and support. Please stay healthy and adhere to the needed and suggested protocol. Respectfully, Langham Funeral Home and The Stott Family.

