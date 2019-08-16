PREDMORE, Gene E., 68, of Auburn, passed away Aug. 16, 2019. Per Gene’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., Auburn. Donations may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA.
