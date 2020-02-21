George Andrew Cramer
George Andrew Cramer

CRAMER, George Andrew, 89, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 24, followed by a funeral at 11 a.m. at Langham Funeral Home, LLC. Spring burial in Pine Hill Cemetery. Contributions to a charity of choice.

