{{featured_button_text}}

PIDLYPCHAK, George D., 72, of Auburn, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn. Funeral services and burial are private. Contributions to the American Cancer Society or SS. Peter and Paul Church.

To plant a tree in memory of George Pidlypchak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Tags

Load comments