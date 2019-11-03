MCISAAC, George Scott, died on Sept. 28, 2019, in Fernandina Beach, Fla. A service of burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, in Fort Hill Cemetery in Auburn. In lieu of flowers, donations to Yale University, the University of Rochester, the George Eastman Museum, or the Semper Fi Fund.
