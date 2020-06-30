Gerald Folts Stanton
Gerald Folts Stanton

STANTON, Gerald Folts, 87, of Union Springs, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn is in charge of the arrangements which are incomplete at this time.

