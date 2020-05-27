Gerald R. Thomas

THOMAS, Gerald R. 89, of Auburn, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Private ceremony will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Fleming. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Second Baptist Church, 1 North Herman Ave., Auburn, NY 13021. Langham Funeral Home assisting with arrangements. To leave a condolence visit www.langhamfuneralhomellc.com.