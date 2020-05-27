Gerald R. Thomas

THOMAS, Gerald R. 89, of Auburn, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Private ceremony will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Fleming. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Second Baptist Church, 1 North Herman Ave., Auburn, NY 13021. Langham Funeral Home assisting with arrangements. To leave a condolence visit www.langhamfuneralhomellc.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.