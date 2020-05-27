You are the owner of this article.
Gerald R. Thomas
Gerald R. Thomas

THOMAS, Gerald R. 89, of Auburn, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Private ceremony will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Fleming. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Second Baptist Church, 1 North Herman Ave., Auburn, NY 13021. Langham Funeral Home assisting with arrangements. To leave a condolence visit www.langhamfuneralhomellc.com.

