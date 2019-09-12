{{featured_button_text}}

GUARINO, Geraldine (David), 93 of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Funeral Mass 9 a.m. Sunday in St. Mary’s Church. Calling hours are 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St. Auburn.

