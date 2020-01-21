Geraldine Reed
0 entries

Geraldine Reed

  • 0

REED, Geraldine, 77, passed away Jan. 15, 2020. Visitation held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn, with services to immediately follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family of Geraldine Reed, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 22
Visitation
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY 13021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Geraldine's Visitation begins.
Jan 22
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
6:00PM
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY 13021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Geraldine's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News