Geraldine Reed

REED, Geraldine, 77, passed away Jan. 15, 2020. Visitation held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn, with services to immediately follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
