Giovanna 'Jennie' (Netti) Coppola

COPPOLA, Giovanna "Jennie" (Netti), 88, of Auburn, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, May 29, 2020. Private burial will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

