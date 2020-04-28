Grace Pettit
PETTIT, Grace, 89, of Union Springs, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. Private services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn.

