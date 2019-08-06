{{featured_button_text}}

SHORT, Harold Lewis, 87, of Potter Road, Auburn, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, in The First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn. Visitation held prior from 1 to 2 p.m. in the church. Donations to The Presbyterian Church of Auburn, Throop Fire Department or the American Lung or Heart Associations. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

