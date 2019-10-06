NOWAK, Harriet M., 104, of Fairport, formerly of Auburn, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 in St. Hyacinth Church, 63 Pulaski St., Auburn, NY, with an hour of calling prior to her Mass. Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC.
To plant a tree in memory of Harriet Nowak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.