NOWAK, Harriet M., 104, of Fairport, formerly of Auburn, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 in St. Hyacinth Church, 63 Pulaski St., Auburn, NY, with an hour of calling prior to her Mass. Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC.

