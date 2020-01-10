{{featured_button_text}}

EDGBERT, Harrison L., 86, of Port Byron, died Jan. 5, 2020. Calling hours from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron. Memorial services at 3 p.m. Saturday in the United Methodist Countryside Church, Spring Lake, N.Y.

