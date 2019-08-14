{{featured_button_text}}

HULL, Hazel, 100, of Basswood Road, Auburn, formerly of Jeffersonville, passed away Aug. 11, 2019, at the Commons. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 17, 2019, in Jirinec’s family church, Half Acre Union Church, 1768 W. Genesee St. Road, Auburn, with visitation to follow the service.

