LAIRD, Hazel, 87, formerly of Montezuma, died Dec. 13, 2019. Calling hours 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron. Funeral services to follow from the funeral home.

