BRANDSTETTER, Heather Amber, 33, of Auburn, passed away on Nov. 1, 2019. Calling hours from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. The omission of flowers is requested, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Service information

Nov 16
Visitation
Saturday, November 16, 2019
2:00PM-5:00PM
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY 13021
