Helen Podolak

You have free articles remaining.
PODOLAK, Helen, 96, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Memorial service at 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, in St. Anne's Church in Owasco, N.Y. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.