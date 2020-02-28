Helen Podolak
0 entries

Helen Podolak

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PODOLAK, Helen, 96, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Memorial service at 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, in St. Anne's Church in Owasco, N.Y. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News