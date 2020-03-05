Henry J. 'Buddy' Barrette Jr.

BARRETTE Jr., Henry J. "Buddy,” 69, of Auburn, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, in Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Road, Auburn. Calling hours from 3 to 6 p.m. (today) Thursday in the church. The Music United Foundation is planning a Memorial Fund Raiser for “Buddy” the first Sunday in May. Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.