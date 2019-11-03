{{featured_button_text}}

LEPAK, Irene E., 91, a former resident of Auburn, passed away Oct. 30, 2019, in Ashville, N.C. Funeral arrangements are pending with Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. 84, South St., Auburn, NY.

To plant a tree in memory of Irene Lepak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments